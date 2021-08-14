Busey Wealth Management Sells 1,191 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Busey Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 189,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $15,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $79.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The stock has a market cap of $67.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.14 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.54.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

