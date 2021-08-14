Busey Wealth Management Takes Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DEO. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Diageo by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 227,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,500,000 after buying an additional 46,197 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 208.8% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 181,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,808,000 after buying an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Diageo stock opened at $201.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $117.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $127.12 and a 12-month high of $202.35.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $2.4803 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

