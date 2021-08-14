Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cabaletta Bio Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DSG3-CAART, DSG3/1-CAART, MuSK-CAART and FVIII-CAART which are in clinical stage. Cabaletta Bio Inc. is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

CABA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.60.

Cabaletta Bio stock opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.83. Cabaletta Bio has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $16.38. The company has a market cap of $186.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.53.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,048,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,640,000 after buying an additional 97,168 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

