CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $18.000-$18.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $17.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$6.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.31 billion.

Shares of CACI stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $251.96. 183,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,238. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $260.52. CACI International has a 52 week low of $198.46 and a 52 week high of $270.73.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.74. CACI International had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 15.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CACI International will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CACI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CACI International from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $291.20.

In other news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total transaction of $42,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,798.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CACI International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

