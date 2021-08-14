Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 6,839 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $84,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 40.0% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $515.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $517.80. The firm has a market cap of $228.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.46, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $458.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price target (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.23.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

