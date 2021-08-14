Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,557,910 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $48,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Twilio by 16.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,689,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,136 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Twilio by 58.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,505 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,540,198,000 after purchasing an additional 205,428 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Twilio by 2.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,534,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,204,416,000 after purchasing an additional 81,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 52.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,715,000 after purchasing an additional 943,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO George Hu sold 4,485 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.60, for a total value of $1,339,221.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.60, for a total value of $318,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 182,961 shares of company stock valued at $66,944,491. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TWLO. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.96.

TWLO stock opened at $364.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.23 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.66. The stock has a market cap of $64.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

