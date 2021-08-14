Calamos Advisors LLC Has $42.65 Million Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,957 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Agilent Technologies worth $42,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of A. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 552.0% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $159.23 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.53 and a fifty-two week high of $159.27. The company has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.19.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $138,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,512.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,333 shares of company stock worth $6,503,967.

A number of analysts have weighed in on A shares. increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.98.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

