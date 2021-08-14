Calamos Advisors LLC Has $68.90 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,300,009 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,067 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $68,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 207,707 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,009,000 after buying an additional 47,192 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 292,862 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,522,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,320 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO stock opened at $56.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $56.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $237.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.68%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.47.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.