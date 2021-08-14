Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 269.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 27,234 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $10,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,398,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,952,689,000 after buying an additional 120,368 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 6.2% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,458,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $648,855,000 after buying an additional 143,674 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 141.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,025,000 after buying an additional 813,926 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,199,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 367.8% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 870,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,863,000 after buying an additional 684,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

KSU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.64.

NYSE KSU opened at $292.66 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $171.82 and a 1-year high of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $278.63. The company has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

