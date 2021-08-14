Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 12,239 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,239 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $9,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tobam bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.86.

Shares of ARE opened at $205.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $209.44. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.37%.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $2,612,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,788,934.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 5,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,046,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,538 shares of company stock worth $17,385,703. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

