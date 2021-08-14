Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 14,290 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,290 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $10,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 53,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 112,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,919,000 after acquiring an additional 30,526 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,663,000 after acquiring an additional 55,757 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 15,981 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRSK. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.89.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $191.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.79 and a 52 week high of $210.66. The firm has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.71.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,069,499.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,800.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $84,785.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,841,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,981 shares of company stock valued at $5,320,397. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

