Calamos Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,745 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $77.71 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.73.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

A number of research firms recently commented on D. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.30.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

