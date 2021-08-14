Calamos Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,889 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Summitry LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 221.4% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 18,470 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.83.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $251.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $232.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.90. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $192.52 and a one year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $75,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,299,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 539,281 shares of company stock valued at $131,273,632. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

