Calamos Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 69,326 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 1st quarter valued at about $858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $13.92 on Friday. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $42.60. The firm has a market cap of $483.02 million, a P/E ratio of -26.77 and a beta of 5.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.68.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLSK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CleanSpark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $114,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,017.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK).

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.