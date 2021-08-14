Calamos Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,227 ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 78,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $149.30 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.38 and a fifty-two week high of $191.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.84.

