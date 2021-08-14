Calamos Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 143,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 14,591 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 229,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 52,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock opened at $77.36 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.75.

