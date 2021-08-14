Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,439 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,439 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 1.1% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $13,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,039,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,476,618,000 after buying an additional 1,841,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,758,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,558 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 15.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,800,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,429,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,323 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 33,352,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,290,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC opened at $41.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $350.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

