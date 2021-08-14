Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.37% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Callaway Golf is renowned for developing innovative products that help golfers hit longer and straighter shots from tee to green; controlled, higher-spinning shots around the green; and smooth, accurate putts. The long list of legendary Callaway products introduced across the past three decades is long, punctuated by the iconic Big Bertha driver and the Great Big Bertha driver, which Golf Digest named the greatest club of all time for its combination of innovation, performance and lasting impact on the golf equipment landscape. Huge number of tournaments, including numerous Major Championships, have been won by Tour pros playing Callaway equipment. Callaway Golf consists of four powerful brands – Callaway, Odyssey, Toulon Design and OGIO – that together offer golfers all over the world everything they need – clubs, balls, bags, apparel, footwear, bags, accessories – to play better and enjoy the game more. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ELY. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callaway Golf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Shares of ELY opened at $29.32 on Thursday. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $37.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 56.39 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Callaway Golf news, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $2,663,607.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $18,513,351.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 578,185 shares of company stock worth $21,300,830. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELY. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the second quarter worth $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the second quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 43.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 41.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

