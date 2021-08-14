Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will announce $1.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.81 billion and the highest is $1.83 billion. Campbell Soup reported sales of $2.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year sales of $8.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $8.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.11.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPB opened at $43.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $42.11 and a fifty-two week high of $54.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

