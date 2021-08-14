Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camping World Holdings, Inc. is a provider of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle enthusiasts. The company’s brand consists of Camping World and Good Sam. It offers new and used RVs for sale, vehicle service and maintenance through retail locations and membership clubs. Camping World Holdings, Inc. is based in Lincolnshire, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Camping World from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Camping World from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Camping World presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.50.

NYSE CWH opened at $38.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.34. Camping World has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. Camping World had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 363.49%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Camping World will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $153,384.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,177 shares in the company, valued at $5,341,434. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 1,538.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

