Canaccord Genuity Boosts Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target to C$5.50

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity to C$5.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$9.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Laurentian cut their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Pi Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortuna Silver Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.34.

FVI opened at C$5.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.52. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of C$5.18 and a 1-year high of C$12.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71. The firm has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.58.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

