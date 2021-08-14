Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Provident Financial (LON:PFG)

Canaccord Genuity reissued their sell rating on shares of Provident Financial (LON:PFG) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of PFG opened at GBX 346.20 ($4.52) on Wednesday. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of GBX 168.47 ($2.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 352.60 ($4.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.07, a quick ratio of 35.38 and a current ratio of 35.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 257.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £878.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

