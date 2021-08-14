Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director David Tuer Sells 12,233 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.64, for a total transaction of C$509,345.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,978 shares in the company, valued at C$1,872,748.99.

David Tuer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

On Tuesday, June 29th, David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.76, for a total transaction of C$547,524.61.

On Tuesday, June 1st, David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.70, for a total transaction of C$534,618.80.

On Thursday, June 17th, David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.82, for a total transaction of C$560,557.65.

Shares of CNQ opened at C$41.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.17. The firm has a market cap of C$48.76 billion and a PE ratio of 11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of C$19.77 and a 12-month high of C$46.36.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.64.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.