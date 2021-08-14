CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, an increase of 905.0% from the July 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,112,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CPMD remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Friday. 201,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,417. CannaPharmaRX has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $2.60. The company has a market cap of $2.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.05.

CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

CannaPharmaRx, Inc engages in the research and manufacture of cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals. It focuses on the treatment of disease states such as neurological disorders, oncology, infectious disease, pain management, inflammatory disease, gastrointestinal disorders, and ophthalmology. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

