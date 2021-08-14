Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Declares $0.96 Dividend

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.9595 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of Canoe EIT Income Fund stock opened at C$9.77 on Friday. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$6.52 and a 1-year high of C$10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.75.

Get Canoe EIT Income Fund alerts:

Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.