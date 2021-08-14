Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) Trading Up 0.8%

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF)’s stock price was up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.62.

About Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGF)

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

