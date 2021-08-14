Capital CS Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,268 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $392,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $536,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,842,000.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $257.46 on Friday. Signature Bank has a one year low of $71.44 and a one year high of $268.46. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

Several brokerages have commented on SBNY. Wedbush lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.88.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.