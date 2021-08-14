Capital CS Group LLC Invests $409,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,187,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,006,000 after acquiring an additional 869,079 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,591,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,767,000 after buying an additional 430,470 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,569,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,905,000 after buying an additional 416,884 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,957,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,590,000 after buying an additional 343,736 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,957,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,608,000 after buying an additional 236,107 shares during the period.

ESGD stock opened at $81.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.98. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $82.34.

