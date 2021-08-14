Capital CS Group LLC Invests $911,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 0.7% of Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GS stock opened at $410.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $376.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $138.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $418.62.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.82.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

