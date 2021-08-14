Capital CS Group LLC Takes $1.98 Million Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,000. Williams-Sonoma comprises approximately 1.6% of Capital CS Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.62.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total transaction of $191,156.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,749.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $2,463,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 104,607 shares of company stock worth $17,355,134 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM opened at $159.31 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.76 and a 52 week high of $194.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.71.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.