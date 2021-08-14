Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

CSWC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of CSWC stock opened at $26.57 on Friday. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $589.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.72.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 79.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.61%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

