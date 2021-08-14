Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Sets New 12-Month High at $61.00

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $61.00 and last traded at $60.52, with a volume of 53064 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.89.

Several equities analysts have commented on CPRI shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Cowen upgraded Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Capri from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.96.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.52.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 183.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Capri by 150.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Capri by 132.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the second quarter worth about $69,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

