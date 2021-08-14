Carlisle Companies’ (CSL) Buy Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $205.50.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

NYSE CSL opened at $207.52 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $209.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.23%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.01, for a total transaction of $2,094,177.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,429.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,015 shares of company stock valued at $33,323,551. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSL. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 714.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.