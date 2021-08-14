Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Receives $209.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $209.83.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSL shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

CSL stock opened at $207.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $209.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.23%.

In other news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.01, for a total value of $2,094,177.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,429.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 67,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.20, for a total value of $13,908,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,015 shares of company stock valued at $33,323,551 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 51.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 714.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

