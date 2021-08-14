CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CarLotz in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.22). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for CarLotz’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LOTZ. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:LOTZ opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.70 and a quick ratio of 10.33. The company has a market cap of $444.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.07. CarLotz has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $12.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOTZ. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new position in CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,925,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,608,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CarLotz by 156.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,551,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,389,000 after buying an additional 2,168,594 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CarLotz by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,308,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after buying an additional 1,922,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

