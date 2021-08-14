Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 659 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,990 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 40,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $44.77 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.46 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.06. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.76.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

