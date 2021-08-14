Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $644,000 Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 505.0% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $5,952,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,318,105,000 after buying an additional 32,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Lam Research by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,087,000 after buying an additional 18,584 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total value of $3,171,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,610. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price target on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.63.

LRCX stock opened at $580.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $82.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $292.28 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $628.28.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

