Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 28.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 236,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,636,000 after purchasing an additional 79,911 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth $10,407,000. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth $555,000. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLIC opened at $64.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.79. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $21.86 and a one year high of $71.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.95%.

In related news, Director Chin Hu Lim sold 5,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,249,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total value of $2,263,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,414,821.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,705,700. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KLIC. B. Riley raised their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

