CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target Increased to C$82.00 by Analysts at CIBC

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$81.00 to C$82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CCL.B. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$81.13.

Shares of TSE CCL.B opened at C$71.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$12.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.49. CCL Industries has a 52-week low of C$46.22 and a 52-week high of C$75.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$69.36.

In other news, Director Sebastian Rubino sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.00, for a total transaction of C$1,393,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,572,802. Also, Senior Officer Lalitha Vaidyanathan sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.00, for a total value of C$4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,440,424. Insiders sold 90,800 shares of company stock valued at $6,196,295 in the last ninety days.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

