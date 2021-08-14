Celo (CELO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $28.76 Million

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for about $3.18 or 0.00006658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a total market cap of $913.07 million and approximately $28.76 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Celo has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00047484 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.10 or 0.00142372 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.58 or 0.00155931 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003505 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,828.31 or 0.99992328 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.01 or 0.00853006 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Celo

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 286,702,568 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official website is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

