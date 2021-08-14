Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Down 6.4%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s share price was down 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $68.68 and last traded at $72.82. Approximately 33,751 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,287,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.81.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CELH shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celsius currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 523.71 and a beta of 2.14.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Celsius had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 10.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $183,019,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,252 shares in the company, valued at $17,828,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock worth $201,646,313. Insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Celsius by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. 60.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

