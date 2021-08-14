Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.39% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “

Get Celyad Oncology alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Celyad Oncology from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:CYAD opened at $4.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $62.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.84. Celyad Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Celyad Oncology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Celyad Oncology as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celyad Oncology Company Profile

Celyad Oncology SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor-T (CAR-T) cell-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates includes CYAD-101, an allogeneic CAR-T candidate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer; CYAD-211, a short hairpin RNA (shRNA)-based allogeneic CAR-T candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed / refractory multiple myeloma; and CYAD-02, an autologous CAR-T therapy that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celyad Oncology (CYAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celyad Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celyad Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.