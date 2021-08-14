Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Upgraded by MKM Partners to “Buy”

MKM Partners upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $6.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centennial Resource Development currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.72.

NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $4.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 6.56. Centennial Resource Development has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $7.51.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.16). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. On average, analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $501,297.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,110,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,627,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 38.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,479,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 860.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 712,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 638,336 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,989,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,323,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 747,842 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

