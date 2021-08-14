Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centerra Gold Inc. is a gold mining company. It is focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties principally in North America, Asia and other markets. The company properties principally include the Kumtor Mine in the Kyrgyz Republic, the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada and the Öksüt Mine in Turkey. Centerra Gold Inc. is based in Ontario, Canada. “

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reissued a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of CGAU opened at $7.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0556 per share. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. 6.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centerra Gold (CGAU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.