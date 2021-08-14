Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.620-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.59. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $62.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.61.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $33,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,805.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 2,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $103,946.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,075 shares of company stock valued at $490,822 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

