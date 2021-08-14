Centric Swap (CNS) Price Down 9.6% This Week

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Centric Swap has a market cap of $920,852.20 and $368,513.00 worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centric Swap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Centric Swap has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00048018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.29 or 0.00135330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.30 or 0.00154592 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,876.99 or 1.00237138 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.58 or 0.00871537 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Centric Swap Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Swap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centric Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

