Centrifuge Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.87 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded 44.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 14th. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $124.31 million and approximately $5.87 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Centrifuge has traded up 54.8% against the US dollar. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for $1.47 or 0.00003141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00048247 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.75 or 0.00135768 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.99 or 0.00153337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,031.51 or 1.00170193 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.11 or 0.00871348 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 84,291,065 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

