Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.53 EPS

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.53), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

IPSC stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.93. 213,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,097. Century Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $32.42.

In other news, Director Eli Casdin purchased 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

