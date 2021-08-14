CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Increased to C$2.75 by Analysts at National Bankshares

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$2.70 to C$2.75 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$1.66 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.65.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Shares of CEU opened at C$1.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.77. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of C$0.64 and a 12-month high of C$2.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$411.57 million and a PE ratio of 55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$260.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.13 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director John Michael Hooks purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.99 per share, with a total value of C$398,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,289,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,565,161.74. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 49,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total value of C$96,135.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,004,912 shares in the company, valued at C$3,909,578.40. Insiders sold 95,165 shares of company stock worth $178,025 over the last quarter.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.