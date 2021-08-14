CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Increased to C$2.75 by Analysts at National Bankshares

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$2.70 to C$2.75 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$1.66 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.65.
Shares of CEU opened at C$1.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.77. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of C$0.64 and a 12-month high of C$2.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$411.57 million and a PE ratio of 55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.70.
In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director John Michael Hooks purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.99 per share, with a total value of C$398,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,289,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,565,161.74. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 49,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total value of C$96,135.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,004,912 shares in the company, valued at C$3,909,578.40. Insiders sold 95,165 shares of company stock worth $178,025 over the last quarter.
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
