ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Receives $34.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.20.

CHPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

CHPT opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.76. ChargePoint has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.23 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other ChargePoint news, insider Eric Sidle sold 2,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $62,063.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 22,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $718,860.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,685,001.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,184,297 shares of company stock worth $263,221,303. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RHO Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $669,000,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,380,000. SPT Invest Management Sarl bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,443,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 804.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,828,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852,129 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

